70000 TONS OF METAL 2017: Neue Bandbestätigungen
26.12.2016 | 23:29
Für die Metal-Cruise "70000 TONS OF METAL 2017" sind weitere Bands bestätigt worden.
Diese sind:
MORS PRINCIPIUM EST
AVATARIUM
PSYCROPTIC
Damit sind 42 der 60 Bands bestätigt. Alle weiteren Informationen gibt es auf der Festival-Homepage.
Die Meatal-Cruise findet vom 2. bis 6. Februar 2017 statt. Abgelegt wird in Ft. Lauderdale. Von dort geht es nach Labadee (Haiti) und wieder zurück.
