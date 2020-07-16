8KIDS: Live-EP erscheint im August
Die Post-Hardcore-Band 8KIDS wird am 14.08.2020 via Napalm Records eine Live-EP veröffentlichen. Das Werk trägt den Namen "Live In Leipzig 2019".
Die Band sagt dazu: "Since it is not possible to experience rock music live at the moment, we would like to make a little live experience possible, at least digitally. The 5 songs were recorded during our tour 2019 in Leipzig at Täubchenthal. The show was very intense and while listening to it the anticipation of our upcoming tour grows immeasurably."
Die Tracklist liest sich so:
1. Kann mich jemand hören
2. Dämonen
3. Wir bleiben Kids (feat. SWISS)
4. Kraft
5. Zeit
Livetermine für die "Für immer Kids"-Tour 2021 sind folgende:
20.11.20 • DE - DARMSTADT • Centralstation
29.01.21 • DE - HAMBURG • Molotow
30.01.21 • DE - BERLIN • Badehaus
05.02.21 • DE - KAISERSLAUTERN • Kammgarn
06.02.21 • DE - STUTTGART • Universum
12.02.21 • DE - BREMEN • Tower
13.02.21 • DE - HANOVER • Lux
19.02.21 • DE - DRESDEN • Groove Station
20.02.21 • DE - NUREMBERG • Club Stereo
26.02.21 • DE - DUSSELDORF • The Tube
27.02.21 • DE - MUNSTER • Sputnik Café
