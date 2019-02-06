ACCURSED SPAWN: Vorab-Kostprobe zum neuen Album
06.02.2019 | 19:58
Am 22. März 2019 soll das neue Album "The Virulent Host" der kanadischen Death-Thrash-Gruppe ACCURSED SPAWN erscheinen. Vorab sind schon mal die Trackliste und auf YouTube ein Textvideo zum Titel 'Bhopal '84' verfügbar:
1. Bhopal '84 (3:53)
2. Bloodforged (2:48)
3. Interrogated Bludgeonment (6:08)
4. The Virulent Host (4:56)
5. Cesium 137 (6:10)
6. The Ageless Curse (3:32)
7. Shotgun Facelift (4:22)
8. Mass Glossectomy (3:50)
9. Dogmatic Affliction (5:44)
Gesamtspieldauer: 41:26
