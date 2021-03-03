ADAMANTIS: Video zum Song 'Voron (The Ravensong)' veröffentlicht

Nachdem die in Massachusetts beheimatete Power-Metal-Band ADAMANTIS im letzten Jahr einen Plattenvertrag mit Cruz Del Sur Music geschlossen hatte, folgt über das Label am 19.03.2021 die nochmalige Veröffentlichung des Debütalbums "Far Flung Realm". Aus diesem hat die Band nun zum Song 'Voron (The Ravensong)' ein Video herausgebracht.



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. Into the Realm

2. Unbound Souls

3. Misbegotten Dream

4. Puppeteer's Bane

5. Fire and Brimstone

6. Imagination

7. Journey's End

8. The Oracle's Prophecy

9. Second Sight

10. The Siege of Arkona

11. Voron (The Ravensong)

