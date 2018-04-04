AGRESSOR: Wiedergeburt von "Symposium of Rebirth"
Kommentieren
DasOriginal der Death-Metal-Franzosen stammt aus dem Jahr 1994 und wird am 8. Juni als remastertes Doppel-Vinyl oder Doppel-CD mit Bonustracks über Season Of Mist erneut veröffentlicht werden. Hier ist die Trackliste:
CD 1 - "Rebirth"
1. Theology - Civilization - Wheel of Pain (5:25)
2. Rebirth (2:45)
3. Barabbas (5:08)
4. Overloaded (2:53)
5. Apocalyptic Prophecies - Erga Meam Salutem (5:53)
6. Negative Zone (4:26)
7. Vanguard of Naught (2:55)
8. Abhuman Dreadnought (3:19)
9. Torture (3:03)
10. Dor-Firn-I-Guinar (2:18)
11. After World Obliteration (3:23)
12. Someone to Eat (3:33)
13. The Word of Dog (4:07)
14. Torture (demo version) (2:59)
15. Barabbas (2005 version) (5:11)
16. Radio Advert (0:35)
CD 2 - "Symposium of Rebirth"
1. Barabbas (5:10)
2. Rebirth (2:43)
3. Negative Zone (4:23)
4. Apocalyptic Prophecies (5:42)
5. Overloaded (2:52)
6. Theology - Civilization - Wheel of Pain (5:22)
7. Abhuman Dreadnought (3:17)
8. Torture (2:59)
9. Dor-Firn-I-Guinar (2:06)
10. After World Obliteration (3:21)
11. Apocalyptic Prophecies (rough mix) (4:56)
12. Negative Zone (rough mix) (4:27)
13. Dor-Firn-I-Guinar (guitar only) (2:08)
14. Theology (MIDI version) (2:30)
Als Vorgeschmack gibt es hier schon einmal 'Overloaded': Youtube.
- Quelle:
- Season Of Mist
- Redakteur:
- Frank Jaeger
- Tags:
- agressor rebirth symposium of rebirth overloaded
0 Kommentare