AGRESSOR: Wiedergeburt von

DasOriginal der Death-Metal-Franzosen stammt aus dem Jahr 1994 und wird am 8. Juni als remastertes Doppel-Vinyl oder Doppel-CD mit Bonustracks über Season Of Mist erneut veröffentlicht werden. Hier ist die Trackliste:

CD 1 - "Rebirth"

1. Theology - Civilization - Wheel of Pain (5:25)

2. Rebirth (2:45)

3. Barabbas (5:08)

4. Overloaded (2:53)

5. Apocalyptic Prophecies - Erga Meam Salutem (5:53)

6. Negative Zone (4:26)

7. Vanguard of Naught (2:55)

8. Abhuman Dreadnought (3:19)

9. Torture (3:03)

10. Dor-Firn-I-Guinar (2:18)

11. After World Obliteration (3:23)

12. Someone to Eat (3:33)

13. The Word of Dog (4:07)

14. Torture (demo version) (2:59)

15. Barabbas (2005 version) (5:11)

16. Radio Advert (0:35)



CD 2 - "Symposium of Rebirth"

1. Barabbas (5:10)

2. Rebirth (2:43)

3. Negative Zone (4:23)

4. Apocalyptic Prophecies (5:42)

5. Overloaded (2:52)

6. Theology - Civilization - Wheel of Pain (5:22)

7. Abhuman Dreadnought (3:17)

8. Torture (2:59)

9. Dor-Firn-I-Guinar (2:06)

10. After World Obliteration (3:21)

11. Apocalyptic Prophecies (rough mix) (4:56)

12. Negative Zone (rough mix) (4:27)

13. Dor-Firn-I-Guinar (guitar only) (2:08)

14. Theology (MIDI version) (2:30)

Als Vorgeschmack gibt es hier schon einmal 'Overloaded': Youtube.