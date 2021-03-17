ALASE: Neue Single 'Vailla nimeä' veröffentlicht

Die finnische Atmospheric-Metal-Band ALASE hat via Inverse Records die neue Single ''Vailla nimeä' veröffentlicht.



Gitarrist Janne Lunnas sagt zum Song: "Markus' and Juha's voices fit together very well and sometimes it's even hard to tell which one is singing at that moment. However, the use of two vocalists in the song allowed more versatility in vocal arrangements - we're extremely happy with the result. There are more djenty style rhythms in this song than what we usually have had and at least to me it is an interesting addition to the Alase sound. Still, melody and clean vocals play a major role this time too."

