ALKALOID: Details zu

Am 18. Mai wird der Nachfolger zu "The Malkuth Grimoire" über Season of Mist erscheinen und "Liquid Anatomy" heißen. Hier ist der erste Appetitanreger in Form eines Videos zu 'Azagthoth': Youtube.

Das von Hannes Grossmann im Mordor Sounds Studio produzierte Album wird folgende Songs enthalten:

1. Kernel Panic (5:42)

2. As Decreed by Laws Unwritten (8:09)

3. Azagthoth (5:38)

4. Liquid Anatomy (5:14)

5. In Turmoil's Swirling Reaches (6:38)

6. Interstellar Boredom (5:07)

7. Chaos Theory and Practice (8:31)

8. Rise of the Cephalopods (19:42)

Das Album kann bereits in verschiedenen Versionen auf der Webseite von Season Of Mist bestellt werden.