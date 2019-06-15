ALTER BRIDGE, die Sechste plus Tour
Kommentieren
Am 18. Oktober wird Napalm Records das sechste Album der US-Amerikaner veröffentlichen. "Walk The Sky", so der Titel des Scheibchens, wird vierzehn Lieder enthalten:
1) One Life
2) Wouldn’t You Rather
3) In The Deep
4) Godspeed
5) Native Son
6) Take The Crown
7) Indoctrination
8) The Bitter End
9) Pay No Mind
10) Forever Falling
11) Clear Horizon
12) Walking On The Sky
13) Tear Us Apart
14) Dying Light
Anschließend wird es eine Headliner-Tour geben mit SHINEDOWN und THE RAVEN AGE:
12.Nov.19 DEN, Copenhagen KB Hall
14.Nov.19 FIN, Helsinki Ice Hall Black Box
16.Nov.19 SWE, Stockholm Hovet
17.Nov.19 NOR, Oslo Sentrum Scene
19.Nov.19 GER, Hamburg Sporthalle
20.Nov.19 GER, Berlin Columbiahalle
22.Nov.19 GER, Leipzig Hause Auensee
23.Nov.19 POL, Warsaw Hala Kolo
26.Nov.19 GER, Köln Palladium
27.Nov.19 GER, München Zenith
29.Nov.19 AUT, Vienna Gasometer
01.Dec.19 SWI, Zürich Halle 622
02.Dec.19 ITA, Milan Mediolanum Forum
04.Dec.19 SPA, Barcelona St. Jordi Club
06.Dec.19 POR, Lisbon Sala Tejo
07.Dec.19 SPA, Madrid Vistalegre
09.Dec.19 FRA, Paris Olympia
10.Dec.19 HOL, Amsterdam AFAS Live
12.Dec.19 BEL, Brussels Cirque Royal
14.Dec.19 ENG, Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
15.Dec.19 ENG, Manchester Arena
17.Dec.19 SCO, Glasgow SSE Hydro Arena
18.Dec.19 ENG, Birmingham Arena
20.Dec.19 WAL, Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
21.Dec.19 ENG, London 02 Arena
Das ist ja wohl ein ganz fettes Paket!
- Quelle:
- Head Of PR
- Redakteur:
- Frank Jaeger
- Tags:
- alter bridge tour 2019 walk the sky shinedown the raven age
0 Kommentare