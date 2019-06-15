ALTER BRIDGE, die Sechste plus Tour

Am 18. Oktober wird Napalm Records das sechste Album der US-Amerikaner veröffentlichen. "Walk The Sky", so der Titel des Scheibchens, wird vierzehn Lieder enthalten:

1) One Life

2) Wouldn’t You Rather

3) In The Deep

4) Godspeed

5) Native Son

6) Take The Crown

7) Indoctrination

8) The Bitter End

9) Pay No Mind

10) Forever Falling

11) Clear Horizon

12) Walking On The Sky

13) Tear Us Apart

14) Dying Light

Anschließend wird es eine Headliner-Tour geben mit SHINEDOWN und THE RAVEN AGE:

12.Nov.19 DEN, Copenhagen KB Hall

14.Nov.19 FIN, Helsinki Ice Hall Black Box

16.Nov.19 SWE, Stockholm Hovet

17.Nov.19 NOR, Oslo Sentrum Scene

19.Nov.19 GER, Hamburg Sporthalle

20.Nov.19 GER, Berlin Columbiahalle

22.Nov.19 GER, Leipzig Hause Auensee

23.Nov.19 POL, Warsaw Hala Kolo

26.Nov.19 GER, Köln Palladium

27.Nov.19 GER, München Zenith

29.Nov.19 AUT, Vienna Gasometer

01.Dec.19 SWI, Zürich Halle 622

02.Dec.19 ITA, Milan Mediolanum Forum

04.Dec.19 SPA, Barcelona St. Jordi Club

06.Dec.19 POR, Lisbon Sala Tejo

07.Dec.19 SPA, Madrid Vistalegre

09.Dec.19 FRA, Paris Olympia

10.Dec.19 HOL, Amsterdam AFAS Live

12.Dec.19 BEL, Brussels Cirque Royal

14.Dec.19 ENG, Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

15.Dec.19 ENG, Manchester Arena

17.Dec.19 SCO, Glasgow SSE Hydro Arena

18.Dec.19 ENG, Birmingham Arena

20.Dec.19 WAL, Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

21.Dec.19 ENG, London 02 Arena

Das ist ja wohl ein ganz fettes Paket!