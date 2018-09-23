AMON AMARTH: Live-DVD und Dokumentation

Am 16. November dürfen sich die Fans der Skandinavier freuen. Dann wird "The Pursuit Of Vikings: 25 Years In The Eye Of The Storm" erscheinen. Darin enthalten werden Aufnahmen zweier Live-Sets vom SUMMER BREEZE 2017 sein und eine umfangreiche Dokumentation der Bandgeschichte. Das Produkt wird es in folgenden Ausgaben geben:

- CD/2DVD 8-Panel Digipak

- Blu-ray (inklusive Audio Digital Download der Main Stage-Show)

- Special Edition Hardcoverbuch mit 6 Discs (3DVD, 2CD, 1 Blu-ray) plus Amulett und Aufnäher (Import: limitiert auf 500 Exemplare)

- Transparentes Vinyl in orange (exklusiv für den US Handel - limitiert auf 500 Exemplare)

- Klares Vinyl mit schwarzem Splatter (exklusiv im US Webstore - limitiert auf 250 Exemplare)

- Transparentes Vinyl in gelb mit orangem Marmor-Muster (exkluisv im US Webstore - limitiert auf 250 Exemplare)

Hier die Tracklisten:

CD Tracklist (Main Stage Show vom 17. August 2017):

1. The Pursuit of Vikings

2. As Loke Falls

3. First Kill

4. The Way of Vikings

5. At Dawn's First Light

6. Cry of the Black Birds

7. Deceiver of the Gods

8. Destroyer of the Universe

9. Death in Fire

10. Father of the Wolf

11. Runes to My Memory

12. War of the Gods

13. Raise Your Horns

14. A Dream That Cannot Be

15. Guardians of Asgaard

16. Twilight of the Thunder God



DVD Digipak und Blu-ray Tracklist:

- Dokumentation



- T-Stage Show vom 16. August 2017

1. Twilight of the Thunder God

2. Free Will Sacrifice

3. With Oden on Our Side

4. The Last with Pagan Blood

5. For the Stabwounds in Our Backs

6. Thousand Years of Oppression

7. Gods of War Arise

8. Versus the World

9. Asator

10. Under the Northern Star

11. Fate of Norns

12. Varyags of Miklagaard

13. Live for the Kill

14. Victorious March



- Main Stage Show vom 17. August 2017

Das "Special Edition Hardcover"-Buch enthält all die oben aufgelisteten Elemente, plus Audio-Mitschnitt der Summer Breeze T-Stage Show vom 16. August 2017



Vinyl Tracklist (Main Stage Show vom 17. August 2017):

SIDE A

SIDE B

SIDE C

SIDE D

Hier ist der Trailer zum Produkt: Youtube.