ANCIENT THRONES mit einem weiteren Playthrough
08.12.2020 | 22:45
Zu 'Divided/Dissolve' von ihrem aktuellen Album "The Veil" hat die kanadische Black/Death-Formation ANCIENT THRONES ein Gitarren-Playthrough bei YouTube hochgeladen.
