ANGEROT: Debüt im April, erstes Video

Black Market Records wird das Debüt der Death Metaller aus South Dakota mit dem Titel "The Splendid Iniquity" am 13. April veröffentlichen. Eine echte Dampframme ist das Stück 'Eternal Unrest', zu dem die Band bereits ein Video hochgeladen hat: Youtube.

Albumtrackliste:

01. Black Epoch

02. Eternal Unrest

03. The Splendid Iniquity

04. Rivers of Chaos (ft. LG Petrov)

05. Under the Calm

06. They Wake at Dusk

07. From the Pit to the Apex (ft. James Murphy)

08. Deliver Us...

09. That Hath Awoke

10. Falia Diaboli (Alisin)

Vorbestellen kann man die Scheibe auf CD bei Blackmarketrecords.com und als Vinyl über die Bandcamp-Seite der Band.

