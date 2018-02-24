ANGEROT: Debüt im April, erstes Video
Black Market Records wird das Debüt der Death Metaller aus South Dakota mit dem Titel "The Splendid Iniquity" am 13. April veröffentlichen. Eine echte Dampframme ist das Stück 'Eternal Unrest', zu dem die Band bereits ein Video hochgeladen hat: Youtube.
Albumtrackliste:
01. Black Epoch
02. Eternal Unrest
03. The Splendid Iniquity
04. Rivers of Chaos (ft. LG Petrov)
05. Under the Calm
06. They Wake at Dusk
07. From the Pit to the Apex (ft. James Murphy)
08. Deliver Us...
09. That Hath Awoke
10. Falia Diaboli (Alisin)
Vorbestellen kann man die Scheibe auf CD bei Blackmarketrecords.com und als Vinyl über die Bandcamp-Seite der Band.
