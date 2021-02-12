ANNEKE VAN GIERSBERGEN: Neue Single 'Agape' veröffentlicht

Am 26.02.2021 veröffentlicht ANNEKE VAN GIERSBERGEN ihr Solo-Album mit dem Titel "The Darkest Skies Are The Brightest". Das Werk wird via InsideOut Music erscheinen. Nachdem daraus die Stücke 'My Promise' und 'Hurricane' veröffentlicht wurden, folgt nun der Song 'Agape'.



Zur dritten Single sagt die Sängerin: "'Agape' refers to the highest form of unconditional love, the type of love we all yearn for. I’ve tried to create a distinct echo of a love song from the ‘70s with a meditative guitar arrangement. The lush sound of a string quartet adds a dreamy quality to the song."

Das Album kann bereits vorbestellt werden.



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

01. Agape

02. Hurricane

03. My Promise

04. I Saw A Car

05. The Soul Knows

06. The End

07. Keep It Simple

08. Lo And Behold

09. Losing You

10. Survive

11. Love You Like I Love You

