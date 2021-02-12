ANNEKE VAN GIERSBERGEN: Neue Single 'Agape' veröffentlicht
Am 26.02.2021 veröffentlicht ANNEKE VAN GIERSBERGEN ihr Solo-Album mit dem Titel "The Darkest Skies Are The Brightest". Das Werk wird via InsideOut Music erscheinen. Nachdem daraus die Stücke 'My Promise' und 'Hurricane' veröffentlicht wurden, folgt nun der Song 'Agape'.
Zur dritten Single sagt die Sängerin: "'Agape' refers to the highest form of unconditional love, the type of love we all yearn for. I’ve tried to create a distinct echo of a love song from the ‘70s with a meditative guitar arrangement. The lush sound of a string quartet adds a dreamy quality to the song."
Das Album kann bereits vorbestellt werden.
Die Tracklist liest sich so:
01. Agape
02. Hurricane
03. My Promise
04. I Saw A Car
05. The Soul Knows
06. The End
07. Keep It Simple
08. Lo And Behold
09. Losing You
10. Survive
11. Love You Like I Love You
