ANNEXATION veröffentlicht Artwork und Trackliste von

Am 25. September 2020 wird das neue Album "Inherent Brutality" der deutschen Thrash Metal-Band ANNEXATION via IRON SHILED RECORDS auf CD veröffentlicht.



TRACKLISTE:

1. A.T.R.

2. Beyond Humanity

3. The Beast

4. Holycaust

5. Inherent Brutality

6. Wrecked

7. Global Assassin Grid

8. Colonia Dignidad

9. Craving for Flesh

10. Masscontamination

11. Raped and Impaled

Gesamtspielzeit: 38:14 min



Besetzung:

Infektörr – Gesang

Lizard Gonzales Aka Uncle Crocodile – Gitarre

Rotten Piranha – Bass

Sickfuck Sanchez – Gitarre

Volcanic Nun Desecrator – Schlagzeug