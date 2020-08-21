ANNEXATION veröffentlicht Artwork und Trackliste von "Inherent Brutaliy"
21.08.2020 | 16:00
Am 25. September 2020 wird das neue Album "Inherent Brutality" der deutschen Thrash Metal-Band ANNEXATION via IRON SHILED RECORDS auf CD veröffentlicht.
TRACKLISTE:
1. A.T.R.
2. Beyond Humanity
3. The Beast
4. Holycaust
5. Inherent Brutality
6. Wrecked
7. Global Assassin Grid
8. Colonia Dignidad
9. Craving for Flesh
10. Masscontamination
11. Raped and Impaled
Gesamtspielzeit: 38:14 min
Besetzung:
Infektörr – Gesang
Lizard Gonzales Aka Uncle Crocodile – Gitarre
Rotten Piranha – Bass
Sickfuck Sanchez – Gitarre
Volcanic Nun Desecrator – Schlagzeug
