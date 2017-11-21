ANTHRAX: Neuauflagen von

Nuclear Blast wird die beiden Scheiben der New Yorker am 22. Dezember neu veröffentlichen, einmal als Doppel-CD sowie beide Platten auch einzeln auf Vinyl. Hier sind die Tracklisten:

2CD Package

CD1: We've Come For You All

Contact

What Doesn't Die

Superhero

Refuse To Be Denied

Safe Home

Any Place But Here

Nobody Knows Anything

Strap It On

Black Dahlia

Cadillac Rock Box

Taking The Music Back

Crash

Think About An End

We've Come For You All

Safe Home (Acoustic Version)

We're A Happy Family (Acoustic Version)



CD2: The Greater Of Two Evils

Deathrider

Metal Thrashing Mad

Caught In A Mosh

A.I.R.

Among The Living

Keep It In The Family

Indians

Madhouse

Panic

I Am The Law

Belly Of The Beast

N.F.L. (Nice Fucking Life – Efilgnikcufecin)

Be All End All

Gung Ho



"We've Come For You All" Vinyl:

Side A

Contact

What Doesn't Die

Superhero

Refuse To Be Denied



Side B

Safe Home

Any Place But Here

Nobody Knows Anything



Side C

Strap It On

Black Dahlia

Cadillac Rock Box

Taking The Music Back



Side D

Crash

Think About An End

We've Come For You All

Safe Home (Acoustic Version)

We're A Happy Family (Acoustic Version)



"The Greater Of Two Evils" Vinyl:

Side A

Deathrider

Metal Thrashing Mad

Caught In A Mosh

A.I.R.

Among The Living



Side B

Keep It In The Family

Indians

Madhouse

Panic



Side C

I Am The Law

Belly Of The Beast

N.F.L. (Nice Fucking Life - Efilgnikcufecin)

Be All End All



Side D

Gung Ho

Anthrax

Lone Justice

In My World

Vorbestellen kann man im Nuclear Blast Shop.

