ANTHRAX: Neuauflagen von "We've Come For You All" und "The Greater Of Two Evils"
Nuclear Blast wird die beiden Scheiben der New Yorker am 22. Dezember neu veröffentlichen, einmal als Doppel-CD sowie beide Platten auch einzeln auf Vinyl. Hier sind die Tracklisten:
2CD Package
CD1: We've Come For You All
Contact
What Doesn't Die
Superhero
Refuse To Be Denied
Safe Home
Any Place But Here
Nobody Knows Anything
Strap It On
Black Dahlia
Cadillac Rock Box
Taking The Music Back
Crash
Think About An End
We've Come For You All
Safe Home (Acoustic Version)
We're A Happy Family (Acoustic Version)
CD2: The Greater Of Two Evils
Deathrider
Metal Thrashing Mad
Caught In A Mosh
A.I.R.
Among The Living
Keep It In The Family
Indians
Madhouse
Panic
I Am The Law
Belly Of The Beast
N.F.L. (Nice Fucking Life – Efilgnikcufecin)
Be All End All
Gung Ho
Vorbestellen kann man im Nuclear Blast Shop.
