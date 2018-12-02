APOCALYPTICA spielt METALLICA live
02.12.2018 | 20:24
Die Finnen werden am 7. Dezember ihr Live-Album "Apocalyptica Plays Metallica by Four Cellos - A Live Performance" aus Anlass des 20jährigen Jubiläums der Debüt-Scheide der Cellisten als Doppel-CD mit DVD oder Dreifachvinyl mit DVD veröffentlichen. Einen Vorgeschmack gibt 'Enter Sandman': Youtube.
- Apocalyptica,
- Frank Jaeger
- apocalyptica metallica apocalyptica plays metallica by four cellos - a live performance
