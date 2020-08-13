ARMORED SAINT kündigt neues Album an, neues Video!

ARMORED SAINT wird am 23.10.2020 via Metal Blade Records das neue Album "Punching The Sky" veröffentlichen. Schaut euch hier das Video zum neuen Track 'End Of The Attention Span' an:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ql3PAxkQy1s

Die Tracklist liest sich wie folgt:

01. Standing On The Shoulders Of Giants

02. End Of The Attention Span

03. Bubble

04. My Jurisdiction

05. Do Wrong To None

06. Lone Wolf

07. Missile To Gun

08. Fly In The Ointment

09. Bark, No Bite

10. Unfair

11. Never You Fret

