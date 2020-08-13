ARMORED SAINT kündigt neues Album an, neues Video!
13.08.2020 | 13:23
ARMORED SAINT wird am 23.10.2020 via Metal Blade Records das neue Album "Punching The Sky" veröffentlichen. Schaut euch hier das Video zum neuen Track 'End Of The Attention Span' an:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ql3PAxkQy1s
Die Tracklist liest sich wie folgt:
01. Standing On The Shoulders Of Giants
02. End Of The Attention Span
03. Bubble
04. My Jurisdiction
05. Do Wrong To None
06. Lone Wolf
07. Missile To Gun
08. Fly In The Ointment
09. Bark, No Bite
10. Unfair
11. Never You Fret
