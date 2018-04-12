ASPHAGOR: Weitere Details und ersten Song '(In The) Sea Of Empty Shells' veröffentlicht

Das dritte Album der Tiroler Black-Metal-Band ASPHAGOR wird am 11.05.2018 erscheinen. Es trägt den Namen "The Cleansing" und wird via Black Sunset / MDD veröffentlicht.



Jetzt hat die Band den ersten Song '(In The) Sea Of Empty Shells' und die Tracklist veröffentlicht.



Die Tracklist liest sich so:



01. The Delphic Throne

02. Sun Devourer

03. The Solipsist

04. (In The) Sea Of Empty Shells

05. 101815

06. Ardor

07. Circle Of Abaddon

08. Monodia (He, My Wall)

09. Aurora Nocturna

10. The Cleansing

