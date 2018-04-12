ASPHAGOR: Weitere Details und ersten Song '(In The) Sea Of Empty Shells' veröffentlicht
Das dritte Album der Tiroler Black-Metal-Band ASPHAGOR wird am 11.05.2018 erscheinen. Es trägt den Namen "The Cleansing" und wird via Black Sunset / MDD veröffentlicht.
Jetzt hat die Band den ersten Song '(In The) Sea Of Empty Shells' und die Tracklist veröffentlicht.
Die Tracklist liest sich so:
01. The Delphic Throne
02. Sun Devourer
03. The Solipsist
04. (In The) Sea Of Empty Shells
05. 101815
06. Ardor
07. Circle Of Abaddon
08. Monodia (He, My Wall)
09. Aurora Nocturna
10. The Cleansing
