AS EVERYTHING UNFOLDS: Neue Single 'Stranger In The Mirror' veröffentlicht

Die britische Post-Hardcore Band AS EVERYTHING UNFOLDS hat mit 'Stranger In The Mirror' den dritten Song aus ihrem Debütalbum "Within Each Lies The Other" veröffentlicht, welches am 26.03.2021 über Long Branch Records erschein wird.



Sängerin Charlie Rolfe sagt zur neuen Single: "'Stranger In The Mirror' is exactly as the title describes, have you ever looked in the mirror and just hated the person staring back at you? It’s overwhelming and overpowering, the anxiety is sometimes unbearable. We’ve all been there and we can all get out. This album represents the very best and worst of ourselves, our anger, sadness, vengeance and happiness. We can’t always be the best versions of ourselves and sometimes you need to travel through the hard parts for the happiness to exist in the end. Life is a road of regrets and accomplishments, you need to embrace every aspect of it for creating the person you are now."



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. On The Inside

2. Take Me There

3. Wallow

4. Stranger In The Mirror

5. I'm Not The Only One

6. Grayscale

7. Stay

8. Let Me Go

9. Hiding From Myself

10. One Last Time

11. Wither

Quelle: Oktober Promotion & Management Redakteur: Swen Reuter Tags: as everything unfolds stranger in the mirror within each lies the other