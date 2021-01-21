AS WE SUFFER: Album im Anmarsch, Hörprobe
Kommentieren
21.01.2021 | 22:25
Die Metalcore-Band AS WE SUFFER aus Ottawa kündigt für den kommenden April ihr Debütalbum "The Fallen Pillars" an. Das Titelstück kann man sich bei YouTube zu Gemüte führen.
Die Metalcore-Band AS WE SUFFER aus Ottawa kündigt für den kommenden April ihr Debütalbum "The Fallen Pillars" an. Das Titelstück kann man sich bei YouTube zu Gemüte führen.
- Quelle:
- https://ashermediarelations.com/
- Redakteur:
- Stefan Kayser
- Tags:
- as we suffer the fallen pillars
0 Kommentare