AVATARIUM: Hurricanes And Halos

Am 26. Mai veröffentlicht das schwedische Quintett von AVATARIUM mit "Hurricanes And Halos" sein drittes Album. Nun haben Jennie-Ann Smith und ihre Mannen das Cover und die Tracklist des kommenden Vintage-Blues-Doom-Krachers veröffentlicht.

01. Into The Fire/ Intoht The Storm

02. The Starless Sleep

03. Road To Jerusalem

04. Medusa Child

05. The Sky At The Bottom Of The Sea

06. When Breath Turns To Air

07. A Kiss (from the end of the world)

08. Hurricanes And Halos