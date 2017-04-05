AVATARIUM: Hurricanes And Halos
05.04.2017 | 09:23
01. Into The Fire/ Intoht The Storm
Am 26. Mai veröffentlicht das schwedische Quintett von AVATARIUM mit "Hurricanes And Halos" sein drittes Album. Nun haben Jennie-Ann Smith und ihre Mannen das Cover und die Tracklist des kommenden Vintage-Blues-Doom-Krachers veröffentlicht.
02. The Starless Sleep
03. Road To Jerusalem
04. Medusa Child
05. The Sky At The Bottom Of The Sea
06. When Breath Turns To Air
07. A Kiss (from the end of the world)
08. Hurricanes And Halos
- Quelle:
- http://www.avatariumofficial.com
- Redakteur:
- Chris Staubach
- Tags:
- avatarium schweden
