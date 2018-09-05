Amphi Festival 2019: IN EXTREMO, DAS ICH, NITZER EBB, SAMSAS TRAUM und weitere Bands bestätigt
05.09.2018 | 18:31
Für das Amphi Festival 2019 sind die ersten Bands bestätigt worden.
Diese sind:
IN EXTREMO
NITZER EBB
LORD OF THE LOST
WELLE: ERDBALL
DAS ICH
SAMSAS TRAUM
FADERHEAD
SOLITARY EXPERIMENTS
HAUJOBB
CHROM
THE BEAUTY OF GEMINA
THE CASSANDRA COMPLEX
SPARK!
OST+FRONT
HENRIC DE LA COUR
DIVE
HOLYGRAM
CRYO
JÄGER 90
HEARTS OF BLACK SCIENCE
LOGIC & OLIVIA
Die 15. Auflage des Festivals findet vom 20. bis 21.07.2019 in Köln (Tanzbrunnen) statt. Alle weiteren Informationen rund um das Festival sowie Karten gibt es auf der Amphi-Homepage.
- Quelle:
- AMPHI Festival GmbH
- Redakteur:
- Swen Reuter
