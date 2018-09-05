Amphi Festival 2019: IN EXTREMO, DAS ICH, NITZER EBB, SAMSAS TRAUM und weitere Bands bestätigt

Für das Amphi Festival 2019 sind die ersten Bands bestätigt worden.



Diese sind:



IN EXTREMO

NITZER EBB

LORD OF THE LOST

WELLE: ERDBALL

DAS ICH

SAMSAS TRAUM

FADERHEAD

SOLITARY EXPERIMENTS

HAUJOBB

CHROM

THE BEAUTY OF GEMINA

THE CASSANDRA COMPLEX

SPARK!

OST+FRONT

HENRIC DE LA COUR

DIVE

HOLYGRAM

CRYO

JÄGER 90

HEARTS OF BLACK SCIENCE

LOGIC & OLIVIA



Die 15. Auflage des Festivals findet vom 20. bis 21.07.2019 in Köln (Tanzbrunnen) statt. Alle weiteren Informationen rund um das Festival sowie Karten gibt es auf der Amphi-Homepage.

