Ann Wilson (HEART) mit AUDIOSLAVE-Coverversion

Am 14. September wird "Immortal", das neue Soloalbum der HEART-Sängerin Ann Wilson, erscheinen. Darauf enthalten sein wird auch eine Coverversion von 'I Am The Highway', im Original von AUDIOSLAVE und gesungen vom kürzlich verstorbenen Chris Cornell: Youtube.

Das Album wird unter anderem Songs von Leonard Cohen ("A Thousand Kisses Deep"), Amy Winehouse ("Back to Black"), David Bowie ("I'm Afraid of Americans"), Lesley Gore ("You Don't Own Me") und Tom Petty ("Luna") enthalten. Hier ist die gesamte Trackliste:

A Different Corner (George Michael)

A Thousand Kisses Deep (Leonard Cohen)

Back To Black (Amy Winehouse)

Baker Street (Gerry Rafferty)

I Am The Highway (Chris Cornell, Audioslave)

I'm Afraid Of Americans (David Bowie)

Life In The Fast Lane (Joe Walsh, The Eagles) in honor of Glenn Frey

Luna (Tom Petty)

Politician (Cream) in honor of Jack Bruce

You Don't Own Me (Lesley Gore)

Quelle: Bravewords Redakteur: Frank Jaeger Tags: ann wilson immortal heart audioslave