BABYLONFALL: Neue Single 'Murder Of Crows' veröffentlicht

Die finnische Melodic-Death-Metal-Band BABYLONFALL wird am 24.04.2020 ihr Debüalbum "Collapse" via Inverse Records veröffentlichen. Daraus hat die Band nun die zweite Single 'Murder Of Crows' herausgebracht.



Sänger Okko Solanterä sagt dazu: ""Murder Of Crows" is in a way our love letter to old school melodeath. Straightforward and a little bit of flirting with Swedish metal. The lyrics go through conflicts with the self and the world, and the rest I'll leave to the imagination. The music video was shot in the beautiful (and haunted) Anjala Mansion. Our drummer Mikko had a fever, but he pulled through like a champ! The whole band is super happy with the results, as the video beautifully supports the feeling of the song! It's easy to stand proudly behind it."



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. Murder Of Crows

2. Awakening

3. Blood Will Be My Crown

4. Silence

5. We Become One

6. Celestials

7. Stars And Constellations

8. Wrath

9. Burning Daylight

10. Distant Call Of Innocence

