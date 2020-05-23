BAD COP / BAD COP: Neuer Song 'Pursuit Of Liberty' veröffentlicht



Die Damen-Punk-Rock-Truppe BAD COP / BAD COP hat mit 'Pursuit Of Liberty' den zweiten Song vom neuen Album veröffentlicht. "The Ride" wird am 19.06.2020 via Fat Wreck erscheinen. Zuvor wurde bereits der Song 'Simple Girl' herausgebracht.



Der aktuelle Track wurde von Bassistin Linh Le geschrieben. Dazu sagt sie: "My family fled Saigon in 1975. They were given a chance. So, why isn't the same thing still happening for everyone fleeing their danger? How have we gone from 'The Land of the Free' to 'Build that Wall?' The song isn’t (just) about my family. I wrote this song to bring awareness to a completely disgraceful treatment of refugees. My family's part in the song is just my way of showing how personal it is to me. But the message is about ALL REFUGEE"



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. Originators

2. Certain Kind of Monsters

3. Take My Call

4. Simple Girl

5. Breastless

6. Perpetual Motion Machine

7. Community

8. Pursuit of Liberty

9. The Mirage

10. I Choose

11. Chisme

12. Sing With Me



"The Ride" ist das erste Album der Band seit "Warriors" aus dem Jahr 2017 und wurde von Johnny Carry und Fat Mike (NOFX) produziert. Im Herbst holt das Quartett die kürzlich abgebrochene EU-Tour nach. Bisher erworbene Tickets bleiben gültig.



Folgende Termine stehen aktuell fest:

27.10.2020: Berlin, Cassiopeai

28.10.2020: Hamburg, Hafenklang

29.10.2020: Hannover, Faust

31.10.2020: Köln, Helios 37

02.11.2020: Wiesbaden, Schlachthof

