BANG YOUR HEAD 2018: KICKIN VALENTINA sagt Auftritt ab

Die Macher des großartigen Metalfestivals sind nach einer kurzfristigen Absage von KICKIN VALENTINA und dem Split ihres Sängers Joe Edwards händeringend auf der Suche nach einem geeigneten Ersatz.



Hier könnt ihr das offizielle Statement der Band nachlesen:



"Due to circumstances way beyond our control, we are disappointed (to say the least) that we will not be leaving for our German tour today. We would like to apologize to everyone with the Bang Your Head Festival, Souls of Rock, the promoters/venues involved, and especially our fans who were planning to attend the shows. Many of whom have planned to travel long distances, and spend a lot money to be there. Please stay tuned to our facebook page over the next day or 2 about a member change within the band".

Chris, Heber, Jimmy