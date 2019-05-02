BEYOND THE BLACK:

Die Neuausgabe des letzten Albums der deutschen Symphonic-Metaller wird am 7. Juni erscheinen und neben einer Best-Of-CD drei Bonustracks enthalten. Von heute an kann man das Album beim Label Napalm Records mit folgender Trackliste vorbestellen:

CD1:

1 – Hysteria

2 – Heart of the Hurricane

3 – Through the Mirror

4 – Million Lightyears

5 – Song for the Godless

6 – Escape from the Earth

7 – Beneath a Blackened Sky

8 – Fairytale of Doom

9 – My God is Dead

10 – Dear Death

11 – Scream for Me

12 – Freedom

13 – Breeze

14 – Echo from the Past

15 – Parade

16 – Spiderweb of Eyes (Bonus Track)

17 – We Will Find A Way (Bonus Track)

18 – Still Breathing (Bonus Track)



CD2:

1 – In The Shadows

2 – Lost In Forever

3 – When Angels Fall

4 – Beautiful Lies

5 – Songs Of Love And Death

6 – Hallelujah

7 – Love’s A Burden

8 – Unbroken

9 – Written In Blood

10 – Nights Will Fade

11 – Love Me Forever

12 – Forget My Name / Re-Record

13 – Shine And Shade

Auf Tour wird die Band auch kommen:

10.10.19 AT - Dornbirn / Conrad Sohm

11.10.19 DE - München / Backstage

12.10.19 CH - Zürich / Komplex 457

13.10.19 AT - Vienna / Szene

15.10.19 DE - Stuttgart / LKA Longhorn

16.10.19 DE - Saarbrücken / Garage

18.10.19 DE - Berlin / Kesselhaus / Kulturbrauerei

19.10.19 DE - Leipzig / Hellraiser

20.10.19 DE - Hamburg / Große Freiheit 36

22.10.19 DE - Hannover / Capitol

23.10.19 DE - Oberhausen / Turbinenhalle

25.10.19 DE - Geiselwind / Music Hall

26.10.19 DE - Köln / Live Music Hall

27.10.19 DE - Wiesbaden / Schlachthof

29.10.19 UK - Bristol / Exchange

30.10.19 UK - Manchester / Rebellion

31.10.19 UK - London / Boston Music Room

01.11.19 NL - Enschede / Metropool

02.11.19 FR - Paris / Petit Bain

05.11.19 SE - Stockholm / Fryshuset Klubben

07.11.19 SE - Gothenburg / Pustervik

08.11.19 NO - Oslo / John Dee

09.11.19 SE - Malmö / KB

29.11.19 RU - St. Petersburg / ZAL

30.11.19 RU - Moscow / Aglomerat