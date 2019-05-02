BEYOND THE BLACK: "Heart Of The Hurricane"-Black Edition kann vorbestellt werden
Die Neuausgabe des letzten Albums der deutschen Symphonic-Metaller wird am 7. Juni erscheinen und neben einer Best-Of-CD drei Bonustracks enthalten. Von heute an kann man das Album beim Label Napalm Records mit folgender Trackliste vorbestellen:
CD1:
1 – Hysteria
2 – Heart of the Hurricane
3 – Through the Mirror
4 – Million Lightyears
5 – Song for the Godless
6 – Escape from the Earth
7 – Beneath a Blackened Sky
8 – Fairytale of Doom
9 – My God is Dead
10 – Dear Death
11 – Scream for Me
12 – Freedom
13 – Breeze
14 – Echo from the Past
15 – Parade
16 – Spiderweb of Eyes (Bonus Track)
17 – We Will Find A Way (Bonus Track)
18 – Still Breathing (Bonus Track)
CD2:
1 – In The Shadows
2 – Lost In Forever
3 – When Angels Fall
4 – Beautiful Lies
5 – Songs Of Love And Death
6 – Hallelujah
7 – Love’s A Burden
8 – Unbroken
9 – Written In Blood
10 – Nights Will Fade
11 – Love Me Forever
12 – Forget My Name / Re-Record
13 – Shine And Shade
Auf Tour wird die Band auch kommen:
10.10.19 AT - Dornbirn / Conrad Sohm
11.10.19 DE - München / Backstage
12.10.19 CH - Zürich / Komplex 457
13.10.19 AT - Vienna / Szene
15.10.19 DE - Stuttgart / LKA Longhorn
16.10.19 DE - Saarbrücken / Garage
18.10.19 DE - Berlin / Kesselhaus / Kulturbrauerei
19.10.19 DE - Leipzig / Hellraiser
20.10.19 DE - Hamburg / Große Freiheit 36
22.10.19 DE - Hannover / Capitol
23.10.19 DE - Oberhausen / Turbinenhalle
25.10.19 DE - Geiselwind / Music Hall
26.10.19 DE - Köln / Live Music Hall
27.10.19 DE - Wiesbaden / Schlachthof
29.10.19 UK - Bristol / Exchange
30.10.19 UK - Manchester / Rebellion
31.10.19 UK - London / Boston Music Room
01.11.19 NL - Enschede / Metropool
02.11.19 FR - Paris / Petit Bain
05.11.19 SE - Stockholm / Fryshuset Klubben
07.11.19 SE - Gothenburg / Pustervik
08.11.19 NO - Oslo / John Dee
09.11.19 SE - Malmö / KB
29.11.19 RU - St. Petersburg / ZAL
30.11.19 RU - Moscow / Aglomerat
