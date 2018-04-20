BLUES PILLS-Gitarrist DORIAN SORRIAUX geht im Herbst auf Solo-Tour
Der BLUES PILLS-Gitarrist DORIAN SORRIAUX wird im Herbst auf Tournee gehen. Dort wird er auch seine neue EP "Hungry Ghost" vorstellen. Diese wurde vom BLUES PILLS-Bassisten Zach Anderson im bandeigenen Studio in Örebro, Schweden produziert und beinhaltet vier Tracks. Die EP erscheint am m 29. Juni 2018 auf CD, Vinyl und als Digital Download über Soulseller Records.
Folgende Termine sind bestätigt:
September 7, 2018 DE – Würzburg, Immerhin
September 8, 2018 DE – Nürnberg, Cult
September 9, 2018 DE – Mannheim, Kulturbrücken Jungbusch
September 11, 2018 DE – Stuttgart, Goldmarks
September 12, 2018 AT – Salzburg, Rockhouse Bar
September 13, 2018 AT – Vienna, Arena
September 14, 2018 AT – Graz, Explosiv Bar
September 15, 2018 DE – München, Backstage Reitknecht
September 16, 2018 DE – Leipzig, Akko Hummus Bar
September 17, 2018 DE – Berlin, Lidolino
September 18, 2018 DE – Düsseldorf, The Tube
September 19, 2018 DE – Cologne, Blue Shell
September 20, 2018 DE – Osnabrück, Bastard Club Kneipe
Sorriaux erklärt: "The title "Hungry Ghost" comes from a book I read called "In The Realm Of Hungry Ghosts" by Dr. Gabor Maté. I really liked how those two words fit together when I first saw the title. But there is a deeper meaning to it, the hungry ghost inside of us makes us feel as we're not good enough the way we are. It drives people to seek for more money, more booze... and leads to self destructive patterns. It's also a theme throughout the lyrics of the EP, 'Need To Love' was inspired from a time I walked by a really shady neighborhood filled with junkies, living in that dark realm at all time."
