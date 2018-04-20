BLUES PILLS-Gitarrist DORIAN SORRIAUX geht im Herbst auf Solo-Tour

Der BLUES PILLS-Gitarrist DORIAN SORRIAUX wird im Herbst auf Tournee gehen. Dort wird er auch seine neue EP "Hungry Ghost" vorstellen. Diese wurde vom BLUES PILLS-Bassisten Zach Anderson im bandeigenen Studio in Örebro, Schweden produziert und beinhaltet vier Tracks. Die EP erscheint am m 29. Juni 2018 auf CD, Vinyl und als Digital Download über Soulseller Records.



Folgende Termine sind bestätigt:



September 7, 2018 DE – Würzburg, Immerhin

September 8, 2018 DE – Nürnberg, Cult

September 9, 2018 DE – Mannheim, Kulturbrücken Jungbusch

September 11, 2018 DE – Stuttgart, Goldmarks

September 12, 2018 AT – Salzburg, Rockhouse Bar

September 13, 2018 AT – Vienna, Arena

September 14, 2018 AT – Graz, Explosiv Bar

September 15, 2018 DE – München, Backstage Reitknecht

September 16, 2018 DE – Leipzig, Akko Hummus Bar

September 17, 2018 DE – Berlin, Lidolino

September 18, 2018 DE – Düsseldorf, The Tube

September 19, 2018 DE – Cologne, Blue Shell

September 20, 2018 DE – Osnabrück, Bastard Club Kneipe



Sorriaux erklärt: "The title "Hungry Ghost" comes from a book I read called "In The Realm Of Hungry Ghosts" by Dr. Gabor Maté. I really liked how those two words fit together when I first saw the title. But there is a deeper meaning to it, the hungry ghost inside of us makes us feel as we're not good enough the way we are. It drives people to seek for more money, more booze... and leads to self destructive patterns. It's also a theme throughout the lyrics of the EP, 'Need To Love' was inspired from a time I walked by a really shady neighborhood filled with junkies, living in that dark realm at all time."

Quelle: POWER RABBIT ENTERTAINMENT Redakteur: Swen Reuter Tags: dorian sorriaux ep hungry ghost blues pills zach anderson