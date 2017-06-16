CALIGULA'S HORSE steht wieder in den Startlöchern

Am 15. September schickt uns Inside Out Records eine neue Scheibe der Australier CALIGULA'S HORSE in die Läden. Das Album wird eon Konzeptalbum sein, "In Contact" heißen und folgende Stücke enthalten:

1. Dream the Dead

2. Will's Song (Let the Colours Run)

3. The Hands are the Hardest

4. Love Conquers All

5. Songs for No One

6. Capulet

7. Fill My Heart

8. Inertia and the Weapon of the Wall

9. The Cannon's Mouth

10. Graves

Einen ersten Eindruck gibt der Trailer: Youtube