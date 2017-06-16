CALIGULA'S HORSE steht wieder in den Startlöchern
16.06.2017 | 10:16
Am 15. September schickt uns Inside Out Records eine neue Scheibe der Australier CALIGULA'S HORSE in die Läden. Das Album wird eon Konzeptalbum sein, "In Contact" heißen und folgende Stücke enthalten:
1. Dream the Dead
2. Will's Song (Let the Colours Run)
3. The Hands are the Hardest
4. Love Conquers All
5. Songs for No One
6. Capulet
7. Fill My Heart
8. Inertia and the Weapon of the Wall
9. The Cannon's Mouth
10. Graves
Einen ersten Eindruck gibt der Trailer: Youtube
- Inside Out
- Frank Jaeger
- caligulas horse in contact
