CARNAL TOMB: Neuer Song 'Amid The Graves' im Stream

21.06.2019 | 22:30
Die Berliner Death-Metal-Band CARNAL TOMB wird am 26. Juli 2019 über Testimony Records ihr zweites Album "Abhorrent Veneration" veröffentlichen.
Daraus hat die Band mit 'Amid The Graves' einen weiteren Song veröffentlicht.
Die komplette Tracklist liest sich so:
1. Putrid Fumes
2. Abhorrent Veneration
3. Cryptic Nebula
4. Amid The Graves
5. Dissonant Incubation
6. Feeding Mold
7. Sepulchral Descent
