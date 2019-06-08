CARNIFEX ruft den

Am 02.08.2019 wird CARNIFEX das neue Album "World War X" veröffentlichen.

Schaut euch hier das Video zum neuen Song 'No Light Shall Save Us' (feat. Alissa White-Gluz) an:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=84Ru-BnBL74

Die Tracklist von "World War X" liest sich so:

01. World War X

02. Visions Of The End

03. This Infernal Darkness

04. Eyes Of The Executioner

05. No Light Shall Save Us (feat. Alissa White-Gluz)

06. All Roads Lead To Hell (feat. Angel Vivaldi)

07. Brushed By The Wings Of Demons

08. Hail Hellfire

09. By Shadows Thine Held