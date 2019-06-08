CARNIFEX ruft den "World War X" aus!
08.06.2019 | 13:37
Am 02.08.2019 wird CARNIFEX das neue Album "World War X" veröffentlichen.
Schaut euch hier das Video zum neuen Song 'No Light Shall Save Us' (feat. Alissa White-Gluz) an:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=84Ru-BnBL74
Die Tracklist von "World War X" liest sich so:
01. World War X
02. Visions Of The End
03. This Infernal Darkness
04. Eyes Of The Executioner
05. No Light Shall Save Us (feat. Alissa White-Gluz)
06. All Roads Lead To Hell (feat. Angel Vivaldi)
07. Brushed By The Wings Of Demons
08. Hail Hellfire
09. By Shadows Thine Held
