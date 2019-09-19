CELL mit neuem Clip
19.09.2019 | 22:16
Die kanadische Black-Metal-Band CELL hat bei YouTube einen Textclip zu 'The Wailing Sea Of Emptiness' aus ihrem neuen, für den 4. Oktober h angekündigten Album "Ancient Incantations Of Xarbos" bei YouTube hochgeladen.
- Quelle:
- https://ashermediarelations.com/
- Redakteur:
- Stefan Kayser
- Tags:
- cell the wailing sea of emptiness ancient incantations of xarbos
