CELL mit neuem Clip

Die kanadische Black-Metal-Band CELL hat bei YouTube einen Textclip zu 'The Wailing Sea Of Emptiness' aus ihrem neuen, für den 4. Oktober h angekündigten Album "Ancient Incantations Of Xarbos" bei YouTube hochgeladen.





