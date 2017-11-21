CHRISTMAS ROCK NIGHT: Metallische Vorweihnachtszeit

Am 8. und 9. Dezember 2017 werden 15 Bands Ennepetal rocken. Hier sind die Bands und die Aufteilung auf die beiden Tage:

Freitag, 8.12.2017, ab 17 Uhr: DISCIPLE, SLEEPING GIANT, THEOCRACY, RANDOM HERO, TO SPEAK OF WOLVES, COMRADES, UNSEEN FAITH

Samstag, 9.12.2017, ab 15 Uhr: THE LETTER BLACK, WOLVES AT THE GATE, SPOKEN, FLATFOOT 56, CONVICTIONS, NORMAL IST ANDERS, EARTH GROANS, SIGNUM REGIS

Tickets ab 69 Euro und weitere Informationen gibt es auf der Festival-Webseite.