CHRISTMAS ROCK NIGHT: Metallische Vorweihnachtszeit
Am 8. und 9. Dezember 2017 werden 15 Bands Ennepetal rocken. Hier sind die Bands und die Aufteilung auf die beiden Tage:
Freitag, 8.12.2017, ab 17 Uhr: DISCIPLE, SLEEPING GIANT, THEOCRACY, RANDOM HERO, TO SPEAK OF WOLVES, COMRADES, UNSEEN FAITH
Samstag, 9.12.2017, ab 15 Uhr: THE LETTER BLACK, WOLVES AT THE GATE, SPOKEN, FLATFOOT 56, CONVICTIONS, NORMAL IST ANDERS, EARTH GROANS, SIGNUM REGIS
Tickets ab 69 Euro und weitere Informationen gibt es auf der Festival-Webseite.
- Quelle:
- CVJM Ennepetal-Rüggeberg e.V.
- Redakteur:
- Frank Jaeger
- Tags:
- christmas rock night 2017 the letter black wolves at the gate spoken flatfoot 56 convictions normal ist anders earth groans signum regis disciple sleeping giant theocracy random hero to speak of wolves comrades unseen faith
