CIRROSIS: Video-Vorbote zum Album

Zu ihrem nächsten Album "The Collector Of Truths", das am 1. Dezember auf den Markt kommen soll, hat CIRROSIS, Death-Thrash-Band aus Mexiko, einen Clip mit Text bei YouTube zu 'A Better Place To Hate' hochgeladen. Kevin Talley (CHIMAIRA u.a.) hat bei der Nummer einen Gastauftritt.

Trackliste:

1. Asfixia

2. Nowhere … But Here

3. Kill My Name

4. The Art of Breathing

5. Resistencia

6. A Better Place to Hate

7. The Daydreamer´s Nightmare

8. I'm The Universe