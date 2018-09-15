CIRROSIS: Video-Vorbote zum Album
15.09.2018 | 18:21
Zu ihrem nächsten Album "The Collector Of Truths", das am 1. Dezember auf den Markt kommen soll, hat CIRROSIS, Death-Thrash-Band aus Mexiko, einen Clip mit Text bei YouTube zu 'A Better Place To Hate' hochgeladen. Kevin Talley (CHIMAIRA u.a.) hat bei der Nummer einen Gastauftritt.
Trackliste:
1. Asfixia
2. Nowhere … But Here
3. Kill My Name
4. The Art of Breathing
5. Resistencia
6. A Better Place to Hate
7. The Daydreamer´s Nightmare
8. I'm The Universe
