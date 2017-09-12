COMMUNIC: Neues Album

Höre ich da einen kollektiven Jubelschrei in der härteren Prog-Metal-Ecke? Die Norweger COMMUNIC haben einen Deal bei AFM Records unterschrieben, ihr fünftes Album eingetütet und werden "Where Echoes Gather" ab dem 27. Oktober auf die Anhängerschaft loslassen. Oddleif Stensland (vocals, guitars), Erik Mortensen (bass) und Tor-Atle Andersen (drums) sind nach 6 Jahren Funkstille endlich zurück.

Die Tracklist vorab:

01. The Pulse of the Earth (Part 1 - The Magnetic Center)

02. The Pulse of the Earth (Part 2 - Impact Of The Wave)

03. Where Echoes Gather (Part 1 - Beneath The Giant)

04. Where Echoes Gather (Part 2 - The Underground Swine)

05. Moondance

06. Where History Lives

07. Black Flag of Hate

08. The Claws Of The Sea (Part 1 - Journey Into The Source)

09. The Claws Of The Sea (Part 2 - The First Moment)

Bonus Tracks:

10. Watching It All Disappear (Live In Studio 2017)

11. At Dewy Prime (Live In Studio 2017)

12. Waves Of Visual Decay (Acoustic Live Version - 10th Anniversary Concert)

