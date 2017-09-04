COMMUNIC: Neues Album erscheint am 27.10.2017

Die norwegischen Prog-Metaller von COMMUNIC haben ihr fünftes Studioalbum "Where Echoes Gather" angekündigt. Der Nachfolger vom 2011 erschienenden "The Bottom Deep"-Album wird am 27.10.2017 via AFM Records veröffentlicht.

Tracklist:

01. The Pulse of the Earth (Part 1 - The Magnetic Center)

02. The Pulse of the Earth (Part 2 - Impact Of The Wave)

03. Where Echoes Gather (Part 1 - Beneath The Giant)

04. Where Echoes Gather (Part 2 - The Underground Swine)

05. Moondance

06. Where History Lives

07. Black Flag of Hate

08. The Claws Of The Sea (Part 1 - Journey Into The Source)

09. The Claws Of The Sea (Part 2 - The First Moment)

Bonus Tracks:

10. Watching It All Disappear (Live In Studio 2017)

11. At Dewy Prime (Live In Studio 2017)

12. Waves Of Visual Decay (Acoustic Live Version - 10th Anniversary Concert)