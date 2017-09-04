COMMUNIC: Neues Album erscheint am 27.10.2017
Die norwegischen Prog-Metaller von COMMUNIC haben ihr fünftes Studioalbum "Where Echoes Gather" angekündigt. Der Nachfolger vom 2011 erschienenden "The Bottom Deep"-Album wird am 27.10.2017 via AFM Records veröffentlicht.
Tracklist:
01. The Pulse of the Earth (Part 1 - The Magnetic Center)
02. The Pulse of the Earth (Part 2 - Impact Of The Wave)
03. Where Echoes Gather (Part 1 - Beneath The Giant)
04. Where Echoes Gather (Part 2 - The Underground Swine)
05. Moondance
06. Where History Lives
07. Black Flag of Hate
08. The Claws Of The Sea (Part 1 - Journey Into The Source)
09. The Claws Of The Sea (Part 2 - The First Moment)
Bonus Tracks:
10. Watching It All Disappear (Live In Studio 2017)
11. At Dewy Prime (Live In Studio 2017)
12. Waves Of Visual Decay (Acoustic Live Version - 10th Anniversary Concert)
