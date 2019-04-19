CONSTANTINE: Video von kommenden Album veröffentlicht

Der griechische Gitarrist CONSTANTINE hat ein Video für den Song 'Bushido' veröffentlicht. Das Stück stammt von seinem demnächst erscheinenden Soloalbum "Aftermath", dem Ersten nach siebenjähriger Abwesenheit.

Auf "Aftermath" hat er mit einigen prominenten Sängern der Rock- und Metalszene zusammengearbeitet, darunter Ralf Scheepers (PRIMAL FEAR), Bjorn ''Speed'' Strid (SOILWORK), Schmier (DESTRUCTION), Apollo Papathanasio (SPIRITUAL BEGGARS, ex-FIREWIND) und Chris Clancy (WEARING SCARS).

CONSTANTINE über sein neues Album:

"The new record is in its entirety a collection of songs that cover the whole spectrum of the heavy metal genre combining the best elements of modern & classic metal/rock as well. I think that it's an album that will provide a listening pleasure to everybody who's into this genre of music.”



CONSTANTINE ist zuversichtlich, dass seine Arbeit eine große Resonanz bei Fans auf der ganzen Welt großes Interesse hervorrufen wird::



"I'm actually very eager and to be honest, I cannot hide my anticipation to share the new music with the fans. I'm also really positive about how the fans will receive it since the album itself includes not only some brilliant guitar work, but phenomenal performances from the vocalists participating on the songs as well."



Track Listing:

1. Bushido (Instrumental)

2. Hellfire Club - (feat. Bjorn ''Speed'' Strid)

3. Press on Regardless - (feat. Ralf Scheepers)

4. Another Day (feat. Apollo Papathanasio)

5. Holding on 'til the end (feat. Chris Clancy)

6. Deliver Us (feat. Apollo Papathanasio)

7. Elegy (feat. Bill Manthos)

8. War and Pain - (feat. Schmier)