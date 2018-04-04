CONTROL DENIED: Erstmals auf Vinyl
Relapse Records wird das 1999er Meisterwerk des DEATH-Kopfes Chuck Schuldiner "The Fragile Art Of Existence" als Doppel-Vinyl und dreifach-Vinyl am 1. Juni veröffentlichen. Das hier wird drauf sein:
The Fragile Art Of Existence (3xLP Boxset) tracklisting:
LP 1/2:
Consumed
Breaking The Broken
Expect The Unexpected
What If…?
When The Link Becomes Missing
Believe
Cut Down
The Fragile Art Of Existence
LP 3:
Consumed - 1999 Demo
What The Link Becomes Missing - 1999 Demo
Breaking The Broken (with Chuck Schuldiner on vocals) - 1999 Demo
Believe - 1997 Demo
The Fragile Art Of Existence - 1996 Demo
Expect the Unexpected (with Chuck Schuldiner on vocals) - 1996 Demo
What If…? (with Chuck Schuldiner on vocals) - 1996 Demo
Cut Down - (with Chuck Schuldiner on vocals) - 1996 Demo
Wer möchte, kann ein Exemplar bei Relapse Records vorbestellen. Das Label hat auch einen Song, nämlich 'Expect The Unexpected', als Video online gestellt: Youtube.
