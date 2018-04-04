CONTROL DENIED: Erstmals auf Vinyl

Relapse Records wird das 1999er Meisterwerk des DEATH-Kopfes Chuck Schuldiner "The Fragile Art Of Existence" als Doppel-Vinyl und dreifach-Vinyl am 1. Juni veröffentlichen. Das hier wird drauf sein:

The Fragile Art Of Existence (3xLP Boxset) tracklisting:

LP 1/2:

Consumed

Breaking The Broken

Expect The Unexpected

What If…?

When The Link Becomes Missing

Believe

Cut Down

The Fragile Art Of Existence



LP 3:

Consumed - 1999 Demo

What The Link Becomes Missing - 1999 Demo

Breaking The Broken (with Chuck Schuldiner on vocals) - 1999 Demo

Believe - 1997 Demo

The Fragile Art Of Existence - 1996 Demo

Expect the Unexpected (with Chuck Schuldiner on vocals) - 1996 Demo

What If…? (with Chuck Schuldiner on vocals) - 1996 Demo

Cut Down - (with Chuck Schuldiner on vocals) - 1996 Demo

Wer möchte, kann ein Exemplar bei Relapse Records vorbestellen. Das Label hat auch einen Song, nämlich 'Expect The Unexpected', als Video online gestellt: Youtube.