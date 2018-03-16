CRUACHAN: Details zum neuen Album "Nine Years Of Blood" veröffentlicht
Die irischen Folk-Metal-Band CRUACHAN wird am 27.04.2018 ihr achtes Album "Nine Years Of Blood" via Trollzorn herausbringen. Zugleich feiert die Band damit das 25-jährige Jubiläum.
Eine erste Hörprobe gibt er hier mit dem Song 'The Harp, The Lion, The Dragon and The Sword'.
Die Tracklist liest sich so:
01. I am Tuan
02. Hugh O’Neill – Earl of Tyrone
03. Blood and Victory
04. Queen of War
05. The Battle of the Yellow Ford
06. Cath na Brioscaí
07. The Harp, The Lion, The Dragon and The Sword
08. An Ale Before Battle
09. Nine Years of Blood
10. The Siege of Kinsale
11. Flight of the Earls
12. Back Home in Derry
