CRUACHAN: Details zum neuen Album

Die irischen Folk-Metal-Band CRUACHAN wird am 27.04.2018 ihr achtes Album "Nine Years Of Blood" via Trollzorn herausbringen. Zugleich feiert die Band damit das 25-jährige Jubiläum.



Eine erste Hörprobe gibt er hier mit dem Song 'The Harp, The Lion, The Dragon and The Sword'.

Die Tracklist liest sich so:



01. I am Tuan

02. Hugh O’Neill – Earl of Tyrone

03. Blood and Victory

04. Queen of War

05. The Battle of the Yellow Ford

06. Cath na Brioscaí

07. The Harp, The Lion, The Dragon and The Sword

08. An Ale Before Battle

09. Nine Years of Blood

10. The Siege of Kinsale

11. Flight of the Earls

12. Back Home in Derry