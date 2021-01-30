CRYPTOSIS: Debütalbum

Das niederländische Metal-Trio CRYPTOSIS wird am 26.03.2021 sein Debütalbum "Bionic Swarm" via Century Media veröffentlichen. Daraus ist die Single 'Transcendence' erschienen. Das Album kann bereits vorbestellt werden.



Zum Song sagt die Band: "In 2149 it is possible to purchase digital thoughts, knowledge and talents from a deceased person. The term "self investment" has shifted to a whole different kind of perspective. People can now enhance their mind to be more creative and smarter beyond their wildest dreams. This all comes at a price, since the new technology is so addictive that society can't live without it anymore. Mankind has become the host... of a parasite."



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

01. Overture 2149

02. Decypher

03. Death Technology

04. Prospect of Immortality

05. Transcendence

06. Perpetual Motion

07. Conjuring the Egoist

08. Game of Souls

09. Mindscape

10. Flux Divergence



Folgende Auftritte sind geplant:

13.05.2021 (DE) Sebnitz, Wonnemond Festival http://www.wonnemond-festival.de

22.05.2021 (AT) Vienna, Vienna Metal Meeting http://www.viennametalmeeting.com

02.07.2021 (NL) Dokkum, Dokk'em Open Air http://www.dokkemopenair.eu/



Auf Tour mit VEKTOR:

15.05.2021 (IT) San Donà di Piave, Revolver

16.05.2021 (IT) Rome, Traffic

17.05.2021 (IT) Milan, Legend

18.05.2021 (AT) Salzburg, Rockhouse

19.05.2021 (DE) Dortmund, Junkyard

20.05.2021 (DE) Kassel, Goldgrube

21.05.2021 (DE) Regensburg, Eventhall Airport

23.05.2021 (DE) Bruchsal, Rockfabrik

25.05.2021 (CH) Luzern, Schuur

26.05.2021 (FR) Lyon, Rock 'n Eat Live

27.05.2021 (ES) Barcelona, Boveda

28.05.2021 (ES) Murcia, Garaje

29.05.2021 (ES) Madrid, Caracol

30.05.2021 (PT) Lisbon, LAV Room 2

31.05.2021 (ES) Bilbao, Stage Four

01.06.2021 (FR) Nantes, Ferrailleur

02.06.2021 (FR) Paris, Backstage

03.06.2021 (NL) Arnhem, Willemeen

04.06.2021 (NL) Leeuwarden, Neushoorn

05.06.2021 (BE) Arlon, Entrepot

06.06.2021 (DE) Wiesbaden, Schlachthof

Quelle: Head of PR Redakteur: Swen Reuter Tags: cryptosis bionic swarm transcendence vektor century media