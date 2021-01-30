CRYPTOSIS: Debütalbum "Bionic Swarm" erscheint im März
Das niederländische Metal-Trio CRYPTOSIS wird am 26.03.2021 sein Debütalbum "Bionic Swarm" via Century Media veröffentlichen. Daraus ist die Single 'Transcendence' erschienen. Das Album kann bereits vorbestellt werden.
Zum Song sagt die Band: "In 2149 it is possible to purchase digital thoughts, knowledge and talents from a deceased person. The term "self investment" has shifted to a whole different kind of perspective. People can now enhance their mind to be more creative and smarter beyond their wildest dreams. This all comes at a price, since the new technology is so addictive that society can't live without it anymore. Mankind has become the host... of a parasite."
Die Tracklist liest sich so:
01. Overture 2149
02. Decypher
03. Death Technology
04. Prospect of Immortality
05. Transcendence
06. Perpetual Motion
07. Conjuring the Egoist
08. Game of Souls
09. Mindscape
10. Flux Divergence
Folgende Auftritte sind geplant:
13.05.2021 (DE) Sebnitz, Wonnemond Festival http://www.wonnemond-festival.de
22.05.2021 (AT) Vienna, Vienna Metal Meeting http://www.viennametalmeeting.com
02.07.2021 (NL) Dokkum, Dokk'em Open Air http://www.dokkemopenair.eu/
Auf Tour mit VEKTOR:
15.05.2021 (IT) San Donà di Piave, Revolver
16.05.2021 (IT) Rome, Traffic
17.05.2021 (IT) Milan, Legend
18.05.2021 (AT) Salzburg, Rockhouse
19.05.2021 (DE) Dortmund, Junkyard
20.05.2021 (DE) Kassel, Goldgrube
21.05.2021 (DE) Regensburg, Eventhall Airport
23.05.2021 (DE) Bruchsal, Rockfabrik
25.05.2021 (CH) Luzern, Schuur
26.05.2021 (FR) Lyon, Rock 'n Eat Live
27.05.2021 (ES) Barcelona, Boveda
28.05.2021 (ES) Murcia, Garaje
29.05.2021 (ES) Madrid, Caracol
30.05.2021 (PT) Lisbon, LAV Room 2
31.05.2021 (ES) Bilbao, Stage Four
01.06.2021 (FR) Nantes, Ferrailleur
02.06.2021 (FR) Paris, Backstage
03.06.2021 (NL) Arnhem, Willemeen
04.06.2021 (NL) Leeuwarden, Neushoorn
05.06.2021 (BE) Arlon, Entrepot
06.06.2021 (DE) Wiesbaden, Schlachthof
