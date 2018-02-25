CULT OF THE FOX: "By The Styx" im April
25.02.2018 | 13:52
Die Skandinavier werden am 20. April ihr drittes Album "By The Styx" nach "A Vow of Vengeance" 2011 und "Angelsbane" 2013 veröffentlichen, das folgende Lieder entalten wird:
1. Siege from the Sky
2. By the Styx
3. Killing the Black Dog
4. Riddle of Steel
5. Blackfriar’s Bridge
6. Nightmaster
7. Bones Alley
8. A Warrior Reborn
9. Shuttin' em Down
10. The Damnation of Albert Caneham
11. Return to the Burning
