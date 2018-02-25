CULT OF THE FOX:

Die Skandinavier werden am 20. April ihr drittes Album "By The Styx" nach "A Vow of Vengeance" 2011 und "Angelsbane" 2013 veröffentlichen, das folgende Lieder entalten wird:

1. Siege from the Sky

2. By the Styx

3. Killing the Black Dog

4. Riddle of Steel

5. Blackfriar’s Bridge

6. Nightmaster

7. Bones Alley

8. A Warrior Reborn

9. Shuttin' em Down

10. The Damnation of Albert Caneham

11. Return to the Burning