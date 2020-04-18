DARK SARAH: Erste Single 'Melancholia' vom neuen Album

Das Musikprojekt DARK SARAH, dessen Kopf Heidi Parviainen (ex-AMBERIAN DAWN) ist, hat mit 'Melancholia' die erste Single vom neuen Album "Grim" veröffentlicht. Das Album erscheint am 17.07.2020 via Napalm Records.



Auch das vierte Werk der Formation ist wieder ein Konzeptalbum. Sängerin Heidi sagt dazu: "Our new album called "Grim" is a concept album like its predecessors, but Grim will start a new story line with a modern horror fantasy theme. Musically, Grim introduces a more modern sound and a taste of what's to come in the future - with a “DARK SARAH twist", of course. We´re very happy about this album and it has been really fun to make. Also creating the new visual brand and the Grim world has been an adventure already!"



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

01. My Name Is Luna

02. The Chosen One

03. Illuminate

04. Melancholia

05. Iceheart

06. La Folie Verte

07. The Wolf and the Maiden (feat. JP Leppäluoto as Wolf)

08. The Hex

09. All Ears!

10. The Devil's Peak

11. Mörk (feat. Jasse Jatala as Mörk)

12. The Dark Throne

