DARK THE SUNS: Neuer Song 'The Secrets of Time' veröffentlicht

Die finnische Melodic-Metal-Band DARK THE SUNS wird am 09.04.2021 via Inverse Records ein neues Album veröffentlichen. Das Werk trägt den Namen "Suru Raivosi Sydämeni Pimeydessä". Daraus hat die Band den Song 'The Secrets of Time' herausgebracht. Bereits im vergangenen Jahr erschien der gleichnamige Track 'Suru Raivosi Sydämeni Pimeydessä'. Das Album kann bereits vorbestellt werden.



Sänger Mikko Ojala sagt zum Song: "With the Lyric-Video of our song 'The Secrets Of Time' we wanted to exhibit the beautiful wintery nature of Finland, continuing with the theme set with our previous videos. This song is one of our personal favourites among the songs releasing on our new album in April."



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. Spirit in the Dark

2. Everywhere

3. Suru Raivosi Sydämeni Pimeydessä

4. Hope in Our Hands

5. The Secrets of Time

6. Seeker

7. Storm of Fire

8. Taivas Itki Tulta

9. Shadows in the Void

10. Enkelsiipi

Quelle: Inverse Records Redakteur: Swen Reuter Tags: dark the suns the secrets of time suru raivosi sydaemeni pimeydessae inverse records mikko ojala inka ojala