DEAD KOSMONAUT: Details zum neuen Album

Nachdem die schwedische Band DEAD KOSMONAUT im September das Mini-Album "Rekviem" veröffentlicht hat, folgt nun im kommenden Jahr mit "Gravitas" ein komplettes Album. Das Werk wird am 31.01.2020 via High Roller Records erscheinen.



Neben dem Cover wurde auch die Tracklist bekannt gegeben.



Diese sieht so aus:

1. Black Tongue Tar

2. Iscariot's Dream

3. Vanitatis Profeta

4. The Spirit Divide

5. Hell / Heaven

6. Gravitas

7. Dead Kosmonaut - Part I

8. Dead Kosmonaut - Part II



Bandgründer und Bassist Mattias Reinholdsson sagt dazu: "I have tried to put together a strong line-up for the band and I am confident that 'Gravitas' illustrates that. It’s more of DEAD KOSMONAUT. It’s wider and deeper. The heavy stuff is really heavy and the melodic stuff is even more melodic."



Als Vorgeschmack wurde bereits ein Lyrik-Video zum Song 'Black Tongue Tar' veröffentlicht.

Quelle: Sure Shot Worx Redakteur: Swen Reuter Tags: dead kosmonaut rekviem gravitas black toungue tar high roller records