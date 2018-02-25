DEATHWHITE: Neues Album komplett im Stream

Die US Rocker aus Pittsburgh haben am Freitag ihr Debütalbum, das den beden EPs "Solitary Martyr" und "Ethereal" folgte, veröffentlicht. Nun gibt es das komplette Werk, das melodisch und atmosphärisch klingt, auch als Stream von ihrem Label Season Of Mist: Youtube.

Trackliste:

1. The Grace of the Dark (4:06)

2. Contrition (4:11)

3. Poisoned (4:56)

4. Just Remember (4:44)

5. Eden (4:13)

6. Dreaming the Inverse (5:01)

7. Death and the Master (6:25)

8. Prison of Thought (5:25)

9. For a Black Tomorrow (4:13)