DECAPITATED: »Killing The European Cult 2019«
Erst vergangene Woche haben die polnischen Death Metaller DECAPITATED einige Frankreich-Shows für Februar 2019 angekündigt. Heute freut sich die Band nun, dass weitere Shows in Route der »Killing The European Cult Tour« hinzugefügt werden konnten, welche die Band auch nach Deutschland führt.
Insgesamt sind jetzt folgende Termine bestätigt.
»Killing The European Cult 2019« - Holland
w/ BAEST, FOR I AM KING
09.02. NL Alkmaar - Podium Victorie
10.02. NL Eindhoven - Dynamo
»Killing The European Cult 2019« - Belgien/Deutschland
w/ BAEST, LETTERS FROM THE COLONY
21.02. B Roeselare - De Verlichte Geest
22.02. D Trier - Exhaus
23.02. D Hannover - Béi Chéz Heinz
24.02. D Dresden - Club Puschkin
Weitere DECAPITATED-Termine:
03.11. DK Aalborg - Metal Festival
»Anticult« - Balkan Tour 2018
w/ HATESPHERE, THY DISEASE, GRIMAZE, DEHYDRATED
06.11. CZ Ostrau - Barrak Music Club
07.11. CZ Brünn - Melodka
08.11. H Budapest - Dürer Kert
09.11. A Graz - Club Q
10.11. HR Rijeka - OKC Palach
11.11. SRB Novi Sad - Firchie Think Tank Studio
12.11. BG Sofia - Mixtape 5
13.11. TR Istanbul - IF Performance Hall Beşiktaş
14.11. RO Bukarest - Quantic Club
15.11. RO Cluj-Napoca - Form Space
16.11. RO Timișoara - Capcana
17.11. SK Kosice - Collosseum
18.11. SK Bratislava - Randal Club
»Knock Out Tour 2018«
w/ FRONTSIDE, VIRGIN SNATCH, DROWN MY DAY
22.11. PL Posen - u Bazyla
23.11. PL Danzig - B90
24.11. PL Stettin - Peron 5
25.11. PL Breslau - A2
29.11. PL Lodz – Scenografia
30.11. PL Warschau – Progresja
01.12. PL Bialystok - Klub Gwint
02.12. PL Bydgoszcz - Estrada Stagebar
06.12. PL Krakau - Klub Kwadrat
07.12. PL Rzeszow - Klub Pod Palma
08.12. PL Lublin - Club Graffiti
09.12. PL Kattowitz - Mega Club
11./12.01. CH Zürich - Meh Suff! Winter-Festival
»Killing The European Cult 2019« - Frankreich
w/ HEART ATTACK, ACOD
01.02. F Épinal - La Souris Verte
02.02. F Metz - Haunting The Chapel Festival*
03.02. F TBA
04.02. F Marseille - Le Jas Rod
05.02. F Lyon - CCO Villeurbanne *NEW*
06.02. F Nantes - Le Ferrailleur
07.02. F St. Brieuc - La Citrouille
08.02. F Savigny-le-Temple - L'Empreinte
*ohne ACOD
»Killing The European Cult 2019« - Großbritannien/Irland
w/ DYSCARNATE, BAEST
11.02. UK Brighton - Concorde 2
12.02. UK Manchester- Academy 3
13.02. UK Glasgow - Classic Grand
14.02. UK Belfast - Voodoo
15.02. IRL Dublin - The Voodoo Lounge
16.02. UK Sheffield - Corporation
17.02. UK Birmingham - HRH Metal III
18.02. UK Bristol - Thekla
19.02. UK London - Camden Underworld
05./06.04. P Moita - Moita Metal Fest
04.05. N Kopervik - Karmøygeddon Metal Festival
06. - 09.06. D Hauptmannsgrün - Chronical Moshers Open Air
