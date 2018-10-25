DECAPITATED: »Killing The European Cult 2019«

Erst vergangene Woche haben die polnischen Death Metaller DECAPITATED einige Frankreich-Shows für Februar 2019 angekündigt. Heute freut sich die Band nun, dass weitere Shows in Route der »Killing The European Cult Tour« hinzugefügt werden konnten, welche die Band auch nach Deutschland führt.



Insgesamt sind jetzt folgende Termine bestätigt.



»Killing The European Cult 2019« - Holland

w/ BAEST, FOR I AM KING

09.02. NL Alkmaar - Podium Victorie

10.02. NL Eindhoven - Dynamo



»Killing The European Cult 2019« - Belgien/Deutschland

w/ BAEST, LETTERS FROM THE COLONY

21.02. B Roeselare - De Verlichte Geest

22.02. D Trier - Exhaus

23.02. D Hannover - Béi Chéz Heinz

24.02. D Dresden - Club Puschkin



Weitere DECAPITATED-Termine:



03.11. DK Aalborg - Metal Festival



»Anticult« - Balkan Tour 2018

w/ HATESPHERE, THY DISEASE, GRIMAZE, DEHYDRATED

06.11. CZ Ostrau - Barrak Music Club

07.11. CZ Brünn - Melodka

08.11. H Budapest - Dürer Kert

09.11. A Graz - Club Q

10.11. HR Rijeka - OKC Palach

11.11. SRB Novi Sad - Firchie Think Tank Studio

12.11. BG Sofia - Mixtape 5

13.11. TR Istanbul - IF Performance Hall Beşiktaş

14.11. RO Bukarest - Quantic Club

15.11. RO Cluj-Napoca - Form Space

16.11. RO Timișoara - Capcana

17.11. SK Kosice - Collosseum

18.11. SK Bratislava - Randal Club



»Knock Out Tour 2018«

w/ FRONTSIDE, VIRGIN SNATCH, DROWN MY DAY

22.11. PL Posen - u Bazyla

23.11. PL Danzig - B90

24.11. PL Stettin - Peron 5

25.11. PL Breslau - A2

29.11. PL Lodz – Scenografia

30.11. PL Warschau – Progresja

01.12. PL Bialystok - Klub Gwint

02.12. PL Bydgoszcz - Estrada Stagebar

06.12. PL Krakau - Klub Kwadrat

07.12. PL Rzeszow - Klub Pod Palma

08.12. PL Lublin - Club Graffiti

09.12. PL Kattowitz - Mega Club



11./12.01. CH Zürich - Meh Suff! Winter-Festival



»Killing The European Cult 2019« - Frankreich

w/ HEART ATTACK, ACOD

01.02. F Épinal - La Souris Verte

02.02. F Metz - Haunting The Chapel Festival*

03.02. F TBA

04.02. F Marseille - Le Jas Rod

05.02. F Lyon - CCO Villeurbanne *NEW*

06.02. F Nantes - Le Ferrailleur

07.02. F St. Brieuc - La Citrouille

08.02. F Savigny-le-Temple - L'Empreinte

*ohne ACOD



»Killing The European Cult 2019« - Großbritannien/Irland

w/ DYSCARNATE, BAEST

11.02. UK Brighton - Concorde 2

12.02. UK Manchester- Academy 3

13.02. UK Glasgow - Classic Grand

14.02. UK Belfast - Voodoo

15.02. IRL Dublin - The Voodoo Lounge

16.02. UK Sheffield - Corporation

17.02. UK Birmingham - HRH Metal III

18.02. UK Bristol - Thekla

19.02. UK London - Camden Underworld



05./06.04. P Moita - Moita Metal Fest

04.05. N Kopervik - Karmøygeddon Metal Festival

06. - 09.06. D Hauptmannsgrün - Chronical Moshers Open Air





-





