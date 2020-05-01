DEEP PURPLE mit neuem Song 'Man Alive'!
01.05.2020 | 13:32
Am 07.08.2020 veröffentlicht DEEP PURPLE das neue Album "Woosh!" via earMusic. Hört euch hier den neuen Song 'Man Alive' an:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ojHRoKzQwfE
Die Tracklist von "Woosh!" liest sich so:
01. Throw My Bones
02. Drop The Weapon
03. We're All The Same In The Dark
04. Nothing At All
05. No Need To Shout
06. Step By Step
07. What The What
08. The Long Way Round
09. The Power Of The Moon
10. Remission Possible
11. Man Alive
12. And The Address
13. Dancing In My Sleep
