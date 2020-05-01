DEEP PURPLE mit neuem Song 'Man Alive'!

Am 07.08.2020 veröffentlicht DEEP PURPLE das neue Album "Woosh!" via earMusic. Hört euch hier den neuen Song 'Man Alive' an:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ojHRoKzQwfE

Die Tracklist von "Woosh!" liest sich so:

01. Throw My Bones

02. Drop The Weapon

03. We're All The Same In The Dark

04. Nothing At All

05. No Need To Shout

06. Step By Step

07. What The What

08. The Long Way Round

09. The Power Of The Moon

10. Remission Possible

11. Man Alive

12. And The Address

13. Dancing In My Sleep