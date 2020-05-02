DEFEATED SANITY: Neues Album

Die deutsche Technical-Brutal-Death-Metal-Band DEFEATED SANITY wird am 24.07.2020 ihr neues Album "The Sanguinary Impetus" via Willowtip Records veröffentlichen. Die erste Single namens 'Propelled Into Sacrilege' ist auch schon erschienen. Das Album kann bereits im Label-Shop und bei Bandcamp vorbestellt werden.



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. Phytodigestion

2. Imposed Corporeal Inhabitation

3. Conceived Through Savagery

4. Insecta Incendium

5. Entity Dissolving Entity

6. Arboreously Transfixed

7. Propelled into Sacrilege

8. Drivelling Putrefaction

9. Dislimbing the Ostracized

Quelle: ClawHammer PR Redakteur: Swen Reuter Tags: defeated sanity the sanguinary impetus propelled into sacrilege willowtip records