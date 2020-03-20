DEMISE OF THE CROWN mit Gitarren-Playthrough

Ein Gitarren-Playthrough zu 'Dying Heat' hat die Metaltruppe DEMISE OF THE CROWN aus Kanada bei YouTube veröffentlicht. Das Stück ist auf dem neuen Album "Life In The City", das am 24. April erscheinen soll.





Quelle: https://ashermediarelations.com/ Redakteur: Stefan Kayser Tags: demise of the crown dying heat life in the city playthrough