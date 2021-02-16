DESIGN ABSTRACT mit neuer Hörprobe
16.02.2021 | 22:56
Zu 'Parallel Projection' aus dem aktuellen Album "Technotheism" der Symphonic-Death-Band DESIGN ABSTRACT aus Kanada steht bei YouTube seit heute ein Textclip bereit.
- Quelle:
- https://ashermediarelations.com/
- Redakteur:
- Stefan Kayser
- Tags:
- design abstract technotheism parallel projection
