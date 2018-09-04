DEVILDRIVER - die ersten fünf Alben auf Vinyl

Dez Fafara und sein Team haben definitiv ihre Spuren in der Metal-Szene hinterlassen; seit der Gründung 2002 hat die Band stolze acht Platten veröffentlicht, von denen keine einzige durch das Qualitätsraster der anspruchsvolleren Modern-Metal-Fans gefallen ist.

Die ersten fünf Scheiben (konkret: "DevilDriver", "The Fury Of Our Makers Hand", "The Last Kind Words", "Pray For Villains" und "Beast") werden nun noch einmal neu via BMG aufgelegt, und das in mehrfarbigem, limitiertem Vinyl und natürlich auch mit diversen Bonustracks.



Die Re-Releases gestalten sich wie folgt:



"DevilDriver" Gatefold digipak CD, Vinyl LP (White, Orange & Gold splatter) 01) Nothing’s Wrong 02) I Could Care Less 03) Die (And Die Now) 04) I Dreamed I Died 05) Cry For Me Sky (Eulogy of The Scorned) 06) The Mountain 07) Knee Deep 08) What Does It Take (To Be A Man) 09) Swinging The Dead 10) Revelation Machine 11) Meet The Wretched 12) Devil’s Son



"The Fury Of Our Makers Hand" Gatefold digipak CD, Gatefold vinyl LP (Ble & Orange splatter) 01) The End Of The Line 02) Driving Down The Darkness 03) Grinfucked 04) Hold Back The Day 05) Sin & Sacrifice 06) Ripped Apart 07) Pale Horse Apocalypse 08) Just Run 09) Impending Disaster 10) Bear Witness Unto 11) Before The Hangman’s Noose 12) The Fury Of Our Maker’s Hand CD Bonus Tracks 13) Unlucky 13 14) Guilty As Sin 15) Digging Up The Corpses 16) I Could Care Less (Live) 17) Hold Back The Day (Live 18) Ripped Apart (Live)



"The Last Kind Words" Gatefold digipak CD, Vinyl LP (Yellow, beige & green half/half splatter) 01) Not All Who Wander Are Lost 02) Clouds Over California 03) Bound By The Moon 04) Horn of Betrayal 05) These Fighting Words 06) Head On To Heartache (Let Them Rot) 07) Burning Sermon 08) Monsters of the Deep 09) Tirades Of Truth 10) When Summoned 11) The Axe Shall Fall



"Pray For Villains" Gatefold digipak CD, Gatefold vinyl LP (White, red & black splatter) 01) Pray For Villains 02) Pure Sincerity 03) Fate Stepped In 04) Back With A Vengeance 05) I’ve Been Sober 06) Resurrection Blvd 07) Forgiveness Is A Six Gun 08) Waiting For November 09) It’s In The Cards 10) Another Night In London 11) Bitter Pill 12) Teach Me To Whisper 13) I See Belief CD Bonus Tracks; 14) Self-Affliction 15) Dust Be The Destiny 16) Damning The Heavens 17) Wasted Years



"Beast" Gatefold CD digipak, Gatefold vinyl LP (green & purple swirl) 01) Dead To Rights 02) Bring The Fight 03) Hardened 04) Shitlist 05) Talons Out 06) You Make Me Sick 07) Coldblooded 08) Blur 09) The Blame Game 10) Crowns of Creation 11) Before The Hangman’s Noose 12) Lend Myself To The Night CD Bonus Tracks 13) Lost 14) Fortune Favours The Brave 15) Grinfucked (Live)



VÖ-Termin für alle fünf Alben ist der 28. September 2018.